Ford Crown Victoria Revival Digitally Reinterprets the Cool Interceptor Concept

Back in 2007, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, Ford premiered a brawny, retro-futuristic sports sedan named Interceptor.
Of course, those who still remember it also recall that despite the name, the full-size sports sedan did not have much in common with the ubiquitous (at the time) Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. As such, it was mostly a concept paying homage to the legendary 1960s era of American muscle cars rather than something modified to bring law and order to the masses.
Alas, even after all these years since the prototype’s introduction – and subsequent decision to never make it as a production full-size sports sedan – these tiny connections can still trigger something in the hearts and minds of passionate folks, especially across the digital automotive realm.
So here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who just took a short break from making everything he sees (including a Dodge Charger) into a dually heavy-duty pickup truck for a favorite nameplate revival. You see, for this pixel master, the Ford Crown Vic acts as a Holy Grail of reinterpretations – and he never fails to deliver fresh takes on the hypothetical comeback idea.
This time around it was the Ford Interceptor concept’s turn to act as the digital base for the transformation. And it is entirely fitting that it still has a retro-modern styling that has the potential to make it timeless, with a CGI twist or two. As such, there are mostly subtle modifications all around.
They are rather impactful, though, even if they are as mundane as dropping the stance a little bit, giving it a bunch of black plastic body cladding instead of chrome ornaments, and riding on cool steelies with hubcaps instead of shiny big wheels. But as far as Crown Vic revivals go, we still need to ask: does this get our CGI hall pass, or not?
Alas, even after all these years since the prototype’s introduction – and subsequent decision to never make it as a production full-size sports sedan – these tiny connections can still trigger something in the hearts and minds of passionate folks, especially across the digital automotive realm.
So here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who just took a short break from making everything he sees (including a Dodge Charger) into a dually heavy-duty pickup truck for a favorite nameplate revival. You see, for this pixel master, the Ford Crown Vic acts as a Holy Grail of reinterpretations – and he never fails to deliver fresh takes on the hypothetical comeback idea.
This time around it was the Ford Interceptor concept’s turn to act as the digital base for the transformation. And it is entirely fitting that it still has a retro-modern styling that has the potential to make it timeless, with a CGI twist or two. As such, there are mostly subtle modifications all around.
They are rather impactful, though, even if they are as mundane as dropping the stance a little bit, giving it a bunch of black plastic body cladding instead of chrome ornaments, and riding on cool steelies with hubcaps instead of shiny big wheels. But as far as Crown Vic revivals go, we still need to ask: does this get our CGI hall pass, or not?