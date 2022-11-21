Can the Lamborghini Urus Performante Impress an Ex-Top Gear Co-Host?

High-riders shouldn’t be fun to drive on twisty roads, but some of them are. And one of the most exciting that money can buy today comes from Lamborghini, and it is their most popular model ever.
Introduced in 2018 and facelifted recently, the Lamborghini Urus sits in the same zone as the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX707, and it is at its most extreme in the Performante variant, which sits above the S that otherwise serves as the replacement to the original model.
Being lighter than the normal Urus and sporting a tweaked chassis, the Lamborghini Urus Performante stands out thanks to its enhanced looks inside and out. It still has the usual comfort and technology gear, and it is not as quiet on the go, as the Raging Bull apparently used less sound deadening in the construction. That shouldn’t be an issue for true petrolheads, as it does make it more vibrant overall.
On the go, it stays planted through corners, thus encouraging those holding to wheel to keep pushing it. It is also very fast in a straight line for something that has enough room for the family and a very generous ground clearance. According to the Italian auto marque, you are looking at 3.3 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, with the model running out of breath at 190 mph (306 kph).
Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine has been massaged to deliver 657 hp (666 ps / 490 kW), while the thrust remains unchanged at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). As for the wheels, you are looking at 20-, 22-, and 23-inch sets, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires or P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks available as an option. But is the Lamborghini Urus Performante really that exciting? We’ll let Rory Reid, whom you may remember from his Top Gear days, take it from here and talk you through it.
