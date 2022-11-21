Porsche Is Trying Hard to Convince People They Can Go Camping in an Electric Sportscar

Just about any four-wheeled vehicle can be used for camping if you place a roof tent on top. Or at least Porsche thinks so. This year’s Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Glamping Experience was Taycan’s turn to prove its worth for overnight camping.
The glamping experience, which took place on the wilder western sections of the Saddlerock Ranch in California, was inspired by social-media star Brock Keen’s experience in his family 996-generation 911. Brock drove a 3,000-mile (4,828-km) round trip with his wife Sara and dog Lucy in their famous rooftop-tent-equipped Elfer. In fact, Brock took part in this adventure himself, inspiring media attendees during their adventure trip.
“I’ve seen this transition over the past five years going from one crazy idea of putting a rooftop tent on a 911 to it turning into an actual thing,” said Keen. “I’ve made a 3,000-mile road trip loop, and I’ve landed in Malibu in the mountains, camping with Taycans with rooftop tents. I would have never dreamed that it could have got to this.”
We’re positive that the Taycan is arguably among the best in Porsche’s sportscar lineup to accommodate a rooftop tent. It’s certainly better than a 911 in this regard. Taycan’s long roof offers plenty of real estate for the tent, while the space inside the trunk is enough for all the gear one might need on an outdoor adventure.
Where a sportscar might fall short is the road clearance. The Taycan features a standard all-wheel-drive chassis, and its air suspension comes with height adjustment, which can help clear some mild obstacles on the road. But the clear star of this adventure trip is the new rooftop tent from Porsche Tequipment. The tents are available for all 911s except GT, Cabriolet, and Targa models, as well as Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Taycan – both with and without roof rails.
In the extended position, the floor surface measures 83x51 inches (210x130 mm), just about enough for two people very fond of one another to sleep reasonably well. Of course, being Porsche, the integrated mattress is made with high-density polyfoam for maximum comfort, and a roof window and two side windows are standard. The latter can be fully opened for ventilation. Porsche also makes available additional Tequipment to go with the tent, including an inner tent, a heated blanket, and a shoe and bag organizer.
