Porsche Wants to Take You Camping, Will Give You a Taycan Equipped With a Roof Top Tent

Well, considering that you’ll get to drive the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, and sleep on top of it in the roof top tent, it’s more of a glamping than camping experience that’s being organized by Porsche in its homeland.
A three-day/two-night trip to the Black Forest and Rhine-Hesse regions, complete with transfer to and from the Stuttgart airport or city center, the whole experience is going to cost you €2,490 (equal to $2,625). That’s per person, and since every car will have two people sleeping on its roof, you’re looking at €4,980 ($5,250) in total.
Besides the roof top tent, you will also get blankets, pillows, and all the outdoor equipment that you will need. Moreover, the meals are included in the two separate trips organized by Porsche, from May 17 and 19, and September 6 and 8, the former in the Black Forest area, and the latter in the Rhine-Hesse region.
There will only be four groups in each case, and eight participants in total, so you may want to officially express your interest if you have over $5k burning a hole in your pocket, and the desire to explore Germany in the jacked-up electric super wagon and sleep on its roof.
Should you opt for the Black Forest trip, then you will get the chance to drive the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo on twisty roads, whereas the one in Rhine-Hesse includes wine tasting and fine cuisine, too, in addition to the hiking and barbecues. You can find out everything there is to know about it here, including the itinerary.
To highlight the experience, Porsche shared a few images of two influencers, Frederic Siebold and Marisa Hampe, who went camping on four wheels in the aforementioned vehicle, which carries an MSRP of $190,000 stateside, and has up to 750 hp to play with on overboost.
