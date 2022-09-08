Porsche Launches Roof Tent for the 911, Turns It Into a "Hotel Room for Nature Lovers"

It’s not April 1st, but rather a sunny day of fall in the northern hemisphere (where I’m at anyway), so there’s no trick here. Porsche has actually launched a roof tent for the 911, and several other models for that matter, including the Taycan, Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne.
Featuring a hardcase developed at the Weissach Development Center, and co-designed by Studio F.A. Porsche in Zell am See, it measures 210x130 cm (82.7x51.2 in) in the extended position, and has an integrated high-density polyfoam mattress.
It is decorated with the company’s logo, has side walls said to “mimic the flyline of the 911,” mountain silhouette on the head end, and insulating quilted lining in Light Gray on the inside, with the mattress sporting the same pattern. Two side windows that can be opened, a roof window, and insect guard are included, and it can be had in Black/Dark Gray or Black/Light Gray.
Offering sleeping accommodations for two, the roof tent can be quickly set up by unlocking the safety latches, lifting the hardcase a bit with the aid of the two gas pressure shock absorbers, folding out the foot zone and stabilizing it with the telescopic ladder, and “erecting it” and “making it tout with the four poles,” Porsche says. Options will become available in the near future and will comprise the shoe and bag organizer, heated blanket, and an inner tent.
Porsche’s roof tent can be fitted to vehicles with or without roof rails, and installing it means having to limit the top speed to 130 kph (80 mph). The maximum load when stationary is roughly 190 kg (420 lbs) on cars with roof rails and approximately 140 kg (310 lbs) on vehicles without roof rails. The accessory is already available to order from the brand’s official partners. It has a recommended retail price of €4,980 (equal to $4,945) in Germany, including tax, and deliveries will commence in November.
