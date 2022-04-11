Instagrammer Brock Keen Thinks a Porsche 911 Is Perfect for Roof-Tent Camping

It’s not the first time that the Porsche 911 is promoted as an everyday vehicle, despite its obvious shortcomings. But Instagrammer Brock Keen has maybe gone too far after he decided to install a roof tent on his Porsche 996 Carrera 4S and go camping. After all, how many things can you cram into the frunk of a 911? Well, it appears Keen has inspired other people and it’s a trend now.
When Brock Keen bought a roof tent for his Porsche 911, he didn’t know this would completely change his life. Keen became famous after he set up the @996roadtrip Instagram account to document his off-grid adventures and soon his story inspired others. Most would be stuck at the part that camping with a Porsche is even possible, but he’s more than happy to bust the myth that you need a proper camper to go off-grid.
A Porsche 911 is tiny and what you can pack within is even tinier, but that didn’t deter Brock. He installed the roof tent on top of his 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and this apparently solved all his problems. He even sees the small footprint of the 911 as an advantage rather than as a problem, as it makes you more selective about the things you take with you. Pack light is the word of the day, and Brock had a lot of experience coming from his days going backpacking, camping, and hiking.
Keen uses titanium gear to keep everything extra-light. A backpacking table and chairs fit perfectly into the frunk, while his fire pit folds down to sit snugly inside the roof tent. Speaking of which, this comes with everything, down to the memory foam mattress. “There’s room to let in a few little luxuries – and for us, that’s something as simple as bringing a nice bottle of wine and steel glasses, so we don’t break them,” explains Brock.
If you wonder how long can you go off-grid in a Porsche 911, Keen says his typical trips last about three days. But his records include one solo trip that spanned a total of 11 days, as well as a nine-day adventure with his wife and dog. The 911’s all-wheel drive is a boon for Keen, as it allows him to explore a little further off-road. This, of course, involves hitting some rocks occasionally or puncturing a tire from time to time, but this is part of the adventure.
His next one will start this summer, as Brock hopes to take his precious 996 over the Ocean to Europe for a multi-country, multi-month adventure. He hopes to visit Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and beyond. You can follow Brock Keen’s adventures on his Instagram account.
