Ford Maverick Dually Super Duty Shows Pint-Sized Truck After a CGI Gym Session

There is no denying, the American rebirth of the compact pickup truck sector is quickly unfolding by way of great sales from the Ford Maverick team and the ritzier option of standing in a crowd with a Hyundai Santa Cruz.
Alas, there is no denying the bread and butter of the segment is represented by the best-selling Blue Oval light truck, even if the model is getting more expensive – just like everything else – for the 2023 model year. But what if the Maverick family, which kicks off at an MSRP of $22,195 for the XL trim, gets heavily expanded to also include something massive?
Well, that might only happen in the digital realm, where Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is quickly getting back in the ‘dually everything’ saddle after a short intermezzo. So, after playing with a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ‘Dually,’ the pixel master imagined a three-door Dodge Ramcharger SRT-10 and also a neat Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor revival.
Now, luckily for pickup truck fans in general, and Ford Maverick enthusiasts in particular, the CGI expert is back to the ‘dually grind’ and quickly dreamed of a bigger and brawnier “small truck hitting the gym.” The resulting ‘Ford Maverick Super Duty’ is quite convincing, indeed: complete with a big lift, meaty AT tires, massive steelies, large rear mirrors, and – above all – some humongous rear wheel arches to cover the dually wheels!
Of course, the hypothetical Ford Maverick F-350 might also need something feisty under the hood as the current 2.5-liter hybrid and 2.0-liter EcoBoost are hardly worthy of motivating the four wheels at the back to move without causing stress on the powertrain. Thus, no wonder the author also threw a couple of hints in the hashtags, mentioning both Ford Performance and its racing endeavors – perhaps it has something to do with the recent next-gen Ford Ranger that was sent to conquer Baja 1000?
