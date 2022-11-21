2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Virtually Drops All Camo in Unofficial Digital Illustrations

Albeit still popular, the second generation Volkswagen Tiguan has started showing its age. It has turned six this year, so it is approaching its retirement, with some believing that it will be put to sleep sometime next year, when the all-new one arrives.
Spied testing in the open, and imagined with all sorts of unrealistic design traits, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has entered the limelight once more, this time with emphasis on the imagination part.
The computer-generated images shared in the image gallery above have kdesignag on Instagram behind them. The rendering artist has used some elements from various models that bear VW’s corporate logo, creating a rather interesting product that has nothing to do with the Tiguan.
You see, beneath the fake skin, which reminds us of other crossovers signed by Volkswagen, and some passenger cars too, including the latest-gen Golf, lies an all-electric platform, as the pixel manipulator has used the ID.4 as a foundation stone.
Nonetheless, as everyone who is into mid-size crossovers and their neighbor already knows, this one will be the final generation VW Tiguan to be offered with internal combustion engines. It is expected to launch with electrified lumps, including mild-hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and if you were curious whether the Tiguan R will live on, with its sporty looks, tweaked chassis, and punchy motor, then the answer is ‘we don’t know.’
Another thing that is rather a mystery at the moment is the zero-emission variant. Some believe that the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan might indeed get an all-quiet version down the road, whereas others believe that it won’t, as it could cannibalize the ID.4.
Additional details surrounding the company’s rival to the likes of the Nissan X-Trail (Rogue), and Hyundai Santa Fe, which currently shares its construction with the Skoda Kodiaq, SEAT Tarraco, and Audi Q3, will probably be announced during the grand unveiling, likely sometime in 2023.
The computer-generated images shared in the image gallery above have kdesignag on Instagram behind them. The rendering artist has used some elements from various models that bear VW’s corporate logo, creating a rather interesting product that has nothing to do with the Tiguan.
You see, beneath the fake skin, which reminds us of other crossovers signed by Volkswagen, and some passenger cars too, including the latest-gen Golf, lies an all-electric platform, as the pixel manipulator has used the ID.4 as a foundation stone.
Nonetheless, as everyone who is into mid-size crossovers and their neighbor already knows, this one will be the final generation VW Tiguan to be offered with internal combustion engines. It is expected to launch with electrified lumps, including mild-hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and if you were curious whether the Tiguan R will live on, with its sporty looks, tweaked chassis, and punchy motor, then the answer is ‘we don’t know.’
Another thing that is rather a mystery at the moment is the zero-emission variant. Some believe that the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan might indeed get an all-quiet version down the road, whereas others believe that it won’t, as it could cannibalize the ID.4.
Additional details surrounding the company’s rival to the likes of the Nissan X-Trail (Rogue), and Hyundai Santa Fe, which currently shares its construction with the Skoda Kodiaq, SEAT Tarraco, and Audi Q3, will probably be announced during the grand unveiling, likely sometime in 2023.