Ferrari Purosangue Pickup Truck Is Fake but Still Looks Very Cool as a 715-hp Off-Roader

With all the commotion surrounding the latest evolutions across the automotive world, such as the cool introductions from the ongoing 2022 LA Auto Show, it might be easy to forget about the battle that will soon unfold at the top of the ultra-luxury super-SUV game.
No worries, though, as the first Lambo Urus Performante reviews are coming in to remind us of that. Coincidence, or not, the wonderful realm of virtual automotive artists is also ready to give us another interpretation on the matter.
This time with an accent on the 715-horsepower coach door Ferrari Purosangue, which is already seen as an almost perfect ten by some renowned designers. Alas, that does not mean stuff cannot be improved or at least modified to portray an even more exotic lifestyle.
That happened just recently courtesy of the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine what it would be like if Ferrari joined the truck world – and went for the powerful off-road adventure overlanding stance. Well, that’s a big departure from the posh, ritzy life most examples will expect to be a logical given.
Anyway, the general allure does stray away from the OEM norm, though it also strives to CGI-preserve some of the design cues – including most parts of the front fascia, as well as the suicide-style rear doors. The rest serves a function, though, starting with the beefier underbody protection, the differently styled doors, and then wrapping with the tough pickup truck transformation.
In the end, this wouldn’t be any mundane workhorse and instead seemingly has the qualities of a Baja Pre-Runner – if such races were organized only for the most powerful and affluent off-road enthusiasts in the world! So, a V12, coach doors, AT tires and beadlock wheels, lifted suspension, and a tiny bed – is this the proper look of an ultra-luxury super-truck overlander, or not?
This time with an accent on the 715-horsepower coach door Ferrari Purosangue, which is already seen as an almost perfect ten by some renowned designers. Alas, that does not mean stuff cannot be improved or at least modified to portray an even more exotic lifestyle.
That happened just recently courtesy of the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine what it would be like if Ferrari joined the truck world – and went for the powerful off-road adventure overlanding stance. Well, that’s a big departure from the posh, ritzy life most examples will expect to be a logical given.
Anyway, the general allure does stray away from the OEM norm, though it also strives to CGI-preserve some of the design cues – including most parts of the front fascia, as well as the suicide-style rear doors. The rest serves a function, though, starting with the beefier underbody protection, the differently styled doors, and then wrapping with the tough pickup truck transformation.
In the end, this wouldn’t be any mundane workhorse and instead seemingly has the qualities of a Baja Pre-Runner – if such races were organized only for the most powerful and affluent off-road enthusiasts in the world! So, a V12, coach doors, AT tires and beadlock wheels, lifted suspension, and a tiny bed – is this the proper look of an ultra-luxury super-truck overlander, or not?