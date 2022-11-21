Sculpted All-New Toyota Highlander Gets Unofficially Ready to Fight Honda's Pilot

Toyota needs to be on fire – with model introductions, not battery packs – if the company wants to recoup the recent sales and profit losses.
And they are slightly willing to comply, albeit with a sustainable twist. As such, the Japanese automaker recently unveiled the all-new, fifth-generation Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ with feistier 193-hp (HEV) and 220-hp (PHEV – aka Prime in America) powertrains. And it also dropped a smaller bZ compact electric SUV at the 2022 LA Auto Show to reveal it is going to expand the family.
Speaking of families and fifth iterations, over across the virtual automotive realm, the digital artists only seem to have eyes and CGI brushes for the Highlander mid-size crossover SUV. And that is only logical since Honda has already officially introduced a new iteration for the competing three-row Pilot SUV, including in an adventurous TrailSport mode.
As such, no one should be surprised that many pixel masters have already started imagining the arrival of the big fifth-gen Toyota CUV for the 2024 or 2025 model year. That is even though the Japanese automaker itself only premiered the fourth iteration back in 2019 and just revealed a 2.4-liter turbo four-pot would replace the traditional 3.5-liter V6 powertrain.
Now, courtesy of Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Highlander - in CGI, we now have a fresh Highlander to admire. As far as we can tell, just like with the pixel master’s previous dream take on a new Sienna, there are certain Prius influences – at least at the front.
Meanwhile, at the back, the sculpted sides make room for a cool CGI reinterpretation of the little Yaris Cross (a subcompact SUV for Japan, Europe, and Australasia) into a mature mid-sized SUV design. So, does this new, unofficial take on the Highlander get our CGI hall pass, or not?
