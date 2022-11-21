Nissan ‘400Z’ Is Unrecognizable as a Sports Car From Behind this Gundam Artwork

Those who regularly follow the intricate world of Japanese franchises might have heard about Gundam, the legendary military fiction universe.
For all others, the story of Gundam started back in 1979 when it was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise (today’s Bandai Namco Filmworks) with a simple idea: giant freaking robots. They were also called mecha – or Gundam – and quickly defined the ‘real robot’ anime genre. The popularity of the franchise then quickly and positively spiraled out of control.
Today, the series has become a cultural phenomenon, with merchandise, TV series, feature films, OVAs (original video animation), manga, novels, video games, plastic model kits (aka Gunpla), and more. By the way, the 'more' part also includes – believe it or not – the alternate universe of virtual automotive artists.
Over across the digital car realm, people like Walter Kim (better known as walter_kim_213) have made a name for themselves both in the aftermarket world as well as the virtual realm of Gundam car projects. And he is not alone, as Abdu, a 23-year-old “upcoming automotive artist” better known as wizart_concepts on social media, again proves his CGI brush’s worth in the best Gundam way – and with a Nissan Z twist.
Just looking at the initial video embedded below might not be clear enough this Gundam is actually a robotic, militarized take on the latest ‘Nissan 400Z,’ so it is best the pixel master cleared the mystery with subsequent closer looks at the Sci-Fi stuff. Also, it was easy to connect the dots, as a stock, blue 2023 Nissan Z appeared before this bonkers project to signal that (a lot) more CGI things are to come.
Frankly, if you ask me, they all look ‘fine.’ So, I will be taking both for my private dream garage, the regular one for when going out in town with the missus, and the Gundam version for when taking the kids to their usual activities: dance, swimming, giant freaking robot space fights, etc.
