God of War-Themed Cadillac CT5 Special Edition Model Is a Forbidden Fruit in the U.S.

Cadillac is now officially holding hands with Sony Entertainment, and they have launched a special edition version of the CT5 as part of this collaboration that sports a ‘God of War’ theme.
Boasting looks inspired by Kratos’ tattoos, the main star in the popular videogame franchise, the God of War Cadillac CT5 has a base white finish, and red, gray, and black accents on several body panels.
The latter combo can be seen on the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, lower parts of the doors, hood, roof, and side mirror casings. Bedecking the hood is a special logo that also came from the videogame, and since this is a Sony PlayStation exclusive, the triangle, circle, X, and square normally found on controllers adorn the side skirts in front of the rear wheels.
This is where Cadillac and Sony drew the line when it comes to the God of War-themed CT5. Elsewhere, the car remains untouched, and that includes the engine bay, too. Our Chinese is a little rusty, but as far as we can tell, the GM-owned premium car brand hasn’t given it any power boost. As a result, customers will have to settle for the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which makes 240 metric horsepower in China.
But why mention China and not the United States? Because the special edition model is offered strictly in the People’s Republic. Thus, don’t get your hopes up for the Blackwing engine. Besides the CT5, Cadillac and Sony are also offering a gift box, capped at 120 examples. The God of War: Ragnarok co-branded gift box comprises a 1:18 scale model of the car, key ring that displays the Leviathan axe, limited-edition wireless controller, and game-themed nameplate. The latest installment of the videogame will launch tomorrow, November 9, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
