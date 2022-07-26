2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing MSRP Goes Up $7,000

The CT5-V Blackwing used to be Cadillac’s most powerful production vehicle prior to the unveiling of the Escalade-V. Introduced for the 2022 model year in February 2021, the souped-up sedan will enter 2023 with a $7,000 price increase, translating to $92,390 for the manual tranny.
The 10-speed automatic transmission will start from $95,565, according to GM Authority, including the $1,395 destination freight charge. The 2023 model year also brings forth regular production order code VGC, which stands for a vehicle wrap. The order guide attached below further lists an enclosed shipping carrier (RPO code XES), the Super Cruise 2 Package (WKA), and four new exterior colors. These are Radiant Red Tintcoat, Maverick Noir Frost, Argent Silver Metallic, and Midnight Steel Metallic.
The Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system is exclusively offered with the 10-speed automatic transmission. This being said, nothing else has changed for the 2023 model year. The CT5-V Blackwing soldiers on with a pushrod V8 augmented by a thumpin’ great supercharger. LT4 is the codename of this powerplant, a 6.2-liter small block that puts out 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) at 1,800 revolutions per minute.
A very different animal from the all-wheel-driven BMW M5 CS and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, the CT5-V Blackwing is exclusively offered with rear-wheel drive. By comparison, the CT5-V pairs a twin-turbo V6 with a 10-speed auto (no manual here, sorry) and either rear- or all-wheel drive.
Staggered front and rear brake calipers from Brembo are featured, together with carbon-ceramic brakes that reduce unsprung weight by 53 pounds (24 kilograms) and rotating mass by 62 pounds (28 kilograms). The CT5-V Blackwing is fitted with an e-LSD that offers more control than a traditional open differential and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The CT5-V Blackwing also boasts Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, a clever damping tech that complements MacPherson struts up front and a five-link setup out back.
