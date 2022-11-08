Wheelie-pulling Plymouth Barracuda Drags Itself, Super Stock Fans Will Rejoice Anyway

Some pony and muscle car models have been long gone – but they will also never be forgotten. And it’s not hard to imagine why they are not falling into oblivion.
When someone does not want to be traditional and settle for a classic Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro pony car, there is always the option to play with something else, even if you do not upgrade to a vintage muscle car, such as the Pontiac GTO, for example. Take the Plymouth Barracuda, for instance.
And we did point out that specific nameplate because it suits our purposes since the videographer behind the RPM Army channel on YouTube presents us with an even matchup between an NHRA Super Stock Plymouth Barracuda and... another Cuda. The action took place at the National Trail Raceway located between Hebron and Kirkersville, Ohio, just off U.S. Route 40 and near Columbus, Ohio.
We even have a time frame, as this battle – between two cars better known around the dragstrip as ‘Honkin Hemi’ and ‘Karolina Kuda’ took place during the JEGS SPEEDWeek (July 11-18). Also, this is not only dedicated to vintage Plymouth Barracuda fans but also to NHRA Super Stock enthusiasts – the class where vehicles may look like regular automobiles from afar, but in earnest, those are heavily-modified racers. So, fans already know even before seeing the green light that this is going to be a fight to the quarter-mile ‘death.’
Both Honkin (in the left lane) and Karolina seem to be Plymouth Barracudas of the second-gen variety, and they both mean ample quarter-mile business with big hints such as the cookie cutters up front and behemoth drag tires at the rear. However, the latter’s stickiness did not prevent the red-and-white Plymouth Barracuda from performing a cool wheelie! In the end, though, that might have also cost it the victory, as the track lights indicated the flashier Cuda sibling as the victor!
