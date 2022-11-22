Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Teased Ahead of Imminent Unveiling

E-Racing fans, gather around, and grab a seat, as you are looking at the first official teaser for the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, which you will be able to thrash around in Gran Turismo 7 on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 probably as of the end of the week.
Teased on the Gran Turismo official channels, it will be officially shown on Sunday, November 27, and promises to be at least as exciting as other one-offs developed by Polyphony in partnership with various other car manufacturers for the popular videogame franchise.
Shared at the bottom of the page, the official teaser video partially reveals the face of the new Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. The concept sits under a cover that is gently pulled off to reveal a pair of ultra-thin headlamps that flank the Prancing Horse’s corporate logo. Everything else is hidden away in the dark, and trying to increase the brightness and contrast doesn’t reveal anything at all.
One thing that is clear, however, is that it will feature an internal combustion engine, and a very sonorous one for that matter, whose tone can be heard in the official clip. Nonetheless, given the latest trends in Vision GT models, we would not be surprised at all if it is a hybrid, with at least one electric motor backing up the ICE, though that is pure assumption at this point, as neither Ferrari nor Polyphony have said anything about it at the time of writing.
Additional details about it are unknown, but fans of the videogame franchise will find out everything there is to know about it in just a few days, when they will lay eyes on its bespoke body for the first time. The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept will go live at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final in Monaco, so stay tuned for the grand unveiling.
