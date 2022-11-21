Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets New Sedan Lap Record at Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit

In production since 2019 for the 2020 model year, the CTS-replacing CT5 comes in two performance-oriented guises. The CT5-V is rocking a twin-turbocharged V6, whereas the CT5-V Blackwing levels up to a supercharged V8 that General Motors rolled out in the C7-gen Z06.
Codenamed LT4, the small-block engine is an evolution of the LS9 that Chevrolet shoehorned in the C6 Corvette ZR1. Thanks to direct injection, continuously variable valve timing, titanium intake valves, Rotocast A356T6 aluminum cylinder heads, and the Eaton-supplied blower, it develops 668 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 659 pound-foot (893 Nm) of tire-shredding torque at 3,600 revolutions per minute.
Cadillac’s second-most powerful series-production vehicle after the Escalade-V also happens to be the fastest production sedan on the Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit. Two minutes and 17 seconds were needed to lap the FIA-sanctioned circuit that has hosted world-class racing such as the FIA GT Championship, European Touring Car Championship, A1 GP, F3 Asia, and Hankook 24H Dubai Endurance Race for over a decade now.
“Performance has always been part of Cadillac’s DNA,” said Kristian Aquilina, managing Director at Cadillac International Operations and Cadillac Middle East. “This is perfectly personified in the CT5-V Blackwing,” which he describes as “Cadillac’s fastest-ever subcompact car.” Considering that it replaces the CTS, which slots in the mid-size vehicle segment, Mr. Aquilina may want to consider grabbing some of that humble pie.
Cadillac’s Middle Eastern division also describes the CT5-V Blackwing as a subcompact. So, does that make the CT4-V Blackwing a city car? Not quite. At 187.6 inches in overall length and 109.3 inches in wheelbase, it’s marginally longer in both aspects than the compact-sized Honda Civic.
The CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s most expensive series-production car at press time, starting at $90,995 sans destination charge. The Escalade-V is the luxury brand’s most expensive sport utility vehicle at $149,695.
