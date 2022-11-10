Tuned Cadillac Escalade-V Has a NSFW-Named Wrap and Seat Embossing

This is a Cadillac Escalade-V, with a special exterior hue, and a few other bits and bobs. Nothing unheard of yet, or at least that’s what we thought when we first laid eyes on it.
You see, that purple shade is actually a wrap, and it has a very controversial name that we cannot mention due to obvious reasons. However, we can tell you that it sounds like ‘beach,’ only it is written differently, and adds the ‘boss’ prefix too.
Shared on social media one day ago by roadshowinternational, the Cadillac Escalade-V in question doesn’t sport any chrome on the outside, as all shiny bits were blacked out. Smoked exterior lighting units, window tint, purple powder-coated brake calipers, and a 1-inch (25-mm) lowered suspension, as well as other things, are part of the tuner’s so-called ‘RS’ package.
On the inside, it has black leather upholstery, with white piping, and the usual amount of metal trim, joined by lots of comfort, technology, and safety gizmos. Nonetheless, the icing on the cake here are the custom-embossed headrests that reveal the SUV’s new given name, which we already mentioned above. Thus, if you haven’t figured out what it’s called yet, then you should check out the pictures shared above in the image gallery.
Before doing so, we cannot wrap it up without mentioning the engine, and since the tuner hasn’t said anything about it, it has likely remained stock. But that’s okay, because it develops 682 hp and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is similar to the one equipping the CT5-V Blackwing, can rocket the Escalade-V to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds from naught. It can also deal with the quarter mile in a very respectable (for something that weighs as much as a small shed) 12.7 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph).
