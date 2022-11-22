Mean All-Motor Chevy S10 Drags Monte Carlo, a Little Wheelie Never Hurt Anyone

The art of quarter or 1/8 mile drag racing has its disciplines. Some heavily lean into action, others into drama, and a few even into comedy. But how about vengeance?
Well, that can easily be seen inside the niche area of grudge racing. It does not necessarily mean that people have a beef against each other. Rather, some events and competitions use these brawls as a way of testing and fine-tuning the last-minute details ahead of the official races. Meanwhile, smaller venues are all about the heat of the action.
Some will use these skirmishes to allow people to vent steam on the track rather than on the street. Others use them as safe havens for modified car bets, and a few also offer the chance for a select few (or many) to be part of the intense action, sitting mere inches from the raging vehicles just before they try to snatch the green light at the end of the course (grudge races do not feature ETs and trap speeds).
We have no idea what the exact case with the latest feature was (embedded below, uploaded on November 20) from the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube. All we know is that he is back for the sunset dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park 1/8-mile grudge-style action, and the racers are cooler than ever.
If you love GM’s iconic G-bodies and 1990s compact pickup trucks, that is. So, the left lane was hogged by the big crowd rooting for a crimson second-gen Chevy S10, an all-motor affair according to the description. In the right lane sat an equally big crowd that was cheering for a white fourth-generation Chevy Monte Carlo SS with a bulging hood of its own.
After the preparations were done, the race (filmed from a couple of POVs) kicked off at the 2:01 mark with both racers probably thinking that a quick wheelie or at least a torque-steer wheel lifted off the ground never hurt anyone. And it didn’t, although only one of these feisty racers got the green victory light!
Some will use these skirmishes to allow people to vent steam on the track rather than on the street. Others use them as safe havens for modified car bets, and a few also offer the chance for a select few (or many) to be part of the intense action, sitting mere inches from the raging vehicles just before they try to snatch the green light at the end of the course (grudge races do not feature ETs and trap speeds).
We have no idea what the exact case with the latest feature was (embedded below, uploaded on November 20) from the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube. All we know is that he is back for the sunset dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park 1/8-mile grudge-style action, and the racers are cooler than ever.
If you love GM’s iconic G-bodies and 1990s compact pickup trucks, that is. So, the left lane was hogged by the big crowd rooting for a crimson second-gen Chevy S10, an all-motor affair according to the description. In the right lane sat an equally big crowd that was cheering for a white fourth-generation Chevy Monte Carlo SS with a bulging hood of its own.
After the preparations were done, the race (filmed from a couple of POVs) kicked off at the 2:01 mark with both racers probably thinking that a quick wheelie or at least a torque-steer wheel lifted off the ground never hurt anyone. And it didn’t, although only one of these feisty racers got the green victory light!