2023 Lexus LFA V10 Comeback Is Sadly Only Possible in the Virtual Realm

Almost ready to celebrate a decade since the final Lexus LFA was produced in December 2012, the two-seat, driver-oriented sports car from a luxury-focused Japanese automaker does have a minor cult following.
And we say minor because while it does rock the collectible trump card since just 500 examples were produced over two years, the Lexus LFA is surely not for everyone, unlike its prior sibling in the Lexus F performance line, the IS F. Instead, it created music only for the ears of high-revving V10 car enthusiasts.
Not even its design is loved by everyone, but Lexus probably could care less about that – they only wanted to achieve the pinnacle of their automotive ethos at the time, all dressed in a CFRP body and rocking 553 hp from a V10 developed in collaboration with the motorcycle experts over at Yamaha.
Interestingly, its minor cult following means that – from time to time – people start contemplating the opportunity of a revival. However, as Lexus is gearing more and more towards sustainable duties with stuff like the first-ever RX PHEV SUV or the brand new, all-electric RZ 450e that are ready to hit America’s dealerships, a V10-powered reinvention of the LFA seems like an impossible pipe dream.
Alas, nothing is beyond the power of digital automotive artists. So, here is Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is nostalgic about the high-revving V10 sound of the Lexus LFA and decided to take matters into his hands. Or, rather, at the tip of his CGI brush, on this occasion.
Thus, he is back with yet another episode of the behind-the-scenes making-of revival series, in which he takes different nameplates (last time he tried an unofficial AMC Gremlin comeback!) from various segments and has a go at imagining their contemporary looks. Here, the changes are subtle – thus paying homage both to the initial design and showing the necessary amount of respect for a quirky style that just might have a chance of becoming timeless.
