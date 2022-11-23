’70 Plymouth Barracuda “Targa’Cuda” Rocks Virtual, Custom 911 Roof, Hellcat Swap

We are fast approaching Thanksgiving, meaning there is just another Black Friday step, and Lady Winter officially takes hold. So, what else should we do other than dream of cool open-top summer moments?
They say that you often think of winter and its chilly snow during hot summers and vice versa, and the fact is valid across many domains. Including the automotive industry, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. In the former universe, for example, Mazda just updated the iconic MX-5 Miata for a fresh take on the next model year.
In the latter, well, things are decidedly quirkier. So, here is Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who suddenly has decided that the good old ‘Cuda needs a contemporary Porsche update! If it sounds bonkers then be sure it really is, so bear with us.
According to the description, the pixel master, who is deeply fond of the classic era of American muscle cars, somehow “had one of these strange ideas that come out of nowhere and can’t be ignored.” The result was his new creation dubbed “Targa’Cuda,” a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible which digitally dropped the soft top and got a “custom Targa roof, inspired by the contemporary Porsche 911 Targa,” instead.
But wait, as there is more craziness than meets the eye. So, beyond the silver centerpiece, black vinyl top, and green glass, there are many other subtle or crazy transformations. Those include the Pro-Touring attitude, the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 SRT Hellcat swap, the massive ‘steelie’ wheels rocking “dog-dish hubcaps,” or a modern Chrysler green paintjob.
Just to make sure everything is in order, even the interior – which is barely visible – got properly treated to a fresh, custom steering wheel paying homage to the original, as well as a classic-style two-tone black and tan atmosphere for the upholstery and trim pieces.
