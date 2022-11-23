autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 

Digitally Bagged Old Toyota Tacoma Rides so Hard It Should Cook for Thanksgiving

Home > News > Renderings
• By:
We are mere hours away from this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations, and most home chefs are probably busy selecting and preparing the right kind of turkey.
Bagged Old Toyota Tacoma slammed recessed wheels CGI Taco Tuesday by innov8designlab 31 photos
Bagged Old Toyota Tacoma slammed recessed wheels CGI Taco Tuesday by innov8designlabToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota TacomaToyota Tacoma
Alas, some people did not forget to uphold other traditions. For example, the ubiquitous ‘Taco Tuesday’ custom of going out for tacos or favorite Mexican dishes with friends, family, and generally all the loved ones. However, car enthusiasts also know of a cool little habit that has become a minor iconic thing – the fashion of posting something related to the best-selling mid-size Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on social media.

And, of course, virtual automotive artists are also gladly joining the party with fresh takes on the iconic nameplate. The latest arrived courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared a cool CGI shout-out for ‘Taco Tuesday.’ Oddly enough, it does not belong in the traditional category of lifted beyond recognition – of which this pixel master is usually a renowned specialist.

Instead, the old-school first-gen Toyota Tacoma delivers a modern take on the 1990s trope of modified cars, SUVs, and trucks. For example, the black paintjob flawlessly combines with crimson flames as a classic nod to the crazy times when Toyota first introduced the popular Tacoma nameplate.

But other than that, this digital pickup truck shows all the contemporary aftermarket traits, with recessed fitment for the massive deep-dish wheels and humongous tires, a thoroughly slammed attitude – probably by way of an air suspension setup, and a general [email protected]$$ atmosphere. The latter is obviously reliant on riding so close to the tarmac that you could hypothetically cook a Thanksgiving turkey…

Unfortunately, there is just one detail that is missing: what lies under the bulging hood. Could we secretly dare for a neat 2JZ turbo swap, or is it too much to CGI ask for?




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Toyota Tacoma.

Bagged Old Toyota Tacoma Toyota Tacoma bagged slammed recessed wheels CGI Taco Tuesday rendering innov8designlab
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories