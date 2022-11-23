2023 Honda Pilot Gets Unofficial Yet Expansive Exterior and Interior Color Presentation

Honda announced the introduction of the fourth-generation 2023 Pilot three-row mid-size SUV earlier this month, and we already know the pricing details and nationwide dealership arrival period.
The Japanese automaker revealed the all-new Toyota Highlander rival with a new 3.5-liter V6 engine good for 285 horsepower when hooked to its ten-speed automatic and FWD or AWD. Also available with a rugged TrailSport grade, the big SUV will arrive on dealer lots starting next month – which is great news for the holiday shopping spree.
However, there was a massive catch. While the Japanese automaker offered most details about trims (Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite) and pricing – which kicks off at $40,445 with the $1,295 destination charge included, the 2023 Pilot is not yet up and ready on the company’s online configurator portal. And that means folks cannot previsualize their perfect build ahead of purchase. Also, the official color reel only included blue, crimson, and a combination of black with red stitching for the interior.
No worries, though, as the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased color palette for the 2023 Honda Pilot mid-size SUV. That will potentially make the choice a tad easier even before Honda puts the family crossover among the 2023MY build & price options. Even better, the resident pixel master imagined both ritzy exterior colors as well as posh interior options.
Now, all that remains to be said and done is enjoy the unofficial making-of video embedded below. We, on the other hand, are going to throw another peek at the channel’s previous idea, which evolves the new generation into a feisty Honda Pilot Type R high-performance three-row mid-size family SUV! Hopefully, a Honda official might take notice and throw the idea behind the closed doors of the corner offices…
