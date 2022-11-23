2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Throws Digital Punch at BMW's 3 Series Touring

We haven’t seen an estate from Alfa Romeo for a little over a decade now, when the pretty and problematic 159 was still in production.
The Giulia’s predecessor was offered in two body styles, four-door sedan, and five-door wagon, with front-engine and front- or all-wheel drive layout, depending on the model. The 159 was built on the same platform as the Brera/Spider and was offered with an assortment of gasoline and diesel units.
Four years after it was dropped in 2011, the Giulia was launched in sedan guise exclusively. Unlike the 159, it has rear- or all-wheel drive, and it shares most nuts and bolts with the Stelvio. It was given a mid-cycle refresh just last month, with Tonale-like headlights, new grille, and a new digital instrument cluster in the cockpit.
Those into wagons have to check out what the competition has to offer, because Alfa Romeo is still not interested in making a long-roof version of it. But several rendering artists have already turned the 2023 Giulia into a long-roof model, including Theottle, who is the latest to have done so. This digital proposal rides a bit higher from the ground and sends some Stelvio vibes.
Nonetheless, it is still instantly recognizable as an Alfa, a Giulia to be more precise, and it has a redesigned back end, with a proper tailgate, bigger quarter panels, and larger three-quarter windows. The virtual makeover has opened up more cargo area behind the rear seats, making it more practical than the sedan. As a result, it now targets the likes of the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, as well as other premium compact wagons, and is still very pretty.
Should the Stellantis-owned car marque give it the green light for production? We’d obviously say yes, even though the chances of that happening are close to zero because most new car buyers are only interested in crossovers and SUVs these days.
