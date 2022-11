2023 Honda Pilot in Dealerships Next Month With $39,150 Starting MSRP

AWD

SUV

FWD

Just in time for the holiday shopping spree, if you ask us. And if anyone wants the “completely redesigned” Pilot mid-size SUV , which is now the “largest and most powerful” Honda sport utility ever, then all you need is to check your bank account for at least $39,150.That is the starting MSRP for the Honda Pilot Sport (front-wheel drive) grade. Alas, do not forget to consider the $1,295 destination charge, so the cheapest Honda Pilot kicks off at $40,445. If anyone wants theversion, then $42,545 (all prices with destination charge included henceforth) is the base of evolution.Novelties include the “new post-production option packages including Pilot's first HPD Package,” as well as the Pilot TrailSport version ($49,645, only with AWD). That one is a rugged, more off-road capable version of the three-rowequipped with standard perks such as all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, a higher ground clearance, and off-road-tuned suspension, among others.But before getting there, customers can also look at the EX-L trim with/AWD and seven or eight seats, starting from $43,245. There are also Touring options (FWD/AWD) for $47,745 and $49,845, respectively. And the flagship option is represented by the Elite AWD variant, starting at $53,325.Of course, all versions come equipped with Honda's all-new 3.5-liter V6 that made its debut on the fresh Pilot complete with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Together, they send to the front/all wheels some 285 ponies and 262 lb.-ft. (355 Nm) of torque. Standard equipment includes a new Hill Descent Control system, a seven or 9-inch touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 20-inch wheels, and more.