2023 Honda Pilot in Dealerships Next Month With $39,150 Starting MSRP

Well, that did not take long. After releasing the first images and details regarding the fourth iteration of the mid-size Pilot family SUV, Honda now announces the “rugged and sophisticated” model will reach nationwide dealerships this December.
Just in time for the holiday shopping spree, if you ask us. And if anyone wants the “completely redesigned” Pilot mid-size SUV, which is now the “largest and most powerful” Honda sport utility ever, then all you need is to check your bank account for at least $39,150.
That is the starting MSRP for the Honda Pilot Sport (front-wheel drive) grade. Alas, do not forget to consider the $1,295 destination charge, so the cheapest Honda Pilot kicks off at $40,445. If anyone wants the AWD version, then $42,545 (all prices with destination charge included henceforth) is the base of evolution.
Novelties include the “new post-production option packages including Pilot's first HPD Package,” as well as the Pilot TrailSport version ($49,645, only with AWD). That one is a rugged, more off-road capable version of the three-row SUV equipped with standard perks such as all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, a higher ground clearance, and off-road-tuned suspension, among others.
But before getting there, customers can also look at the EX-L trim with FWD/AWD and seven or eight seats, starting from $43,245. There are also Touring options (FWD/AWD) for $47,745 and $49,845, respectively. And the flagship option is represented by the Elite AWD variant, starting at $53,325.
Of course, all versions come equipped with Honda's all-new 3.5-liter V6 that made its debut on the fresh Pilot complete with a ten-speed automatic transmission. Together, they send to the front/all wheels some 285 ponies and 262 lb.-ft. (355 Nm) of torque. Standard equipment includes a new Hill Descent Control system, a seven or 9-inch touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 20-inch wheels, and more.
