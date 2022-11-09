2023 Honda Pilot CUV Adopts Digital Aftermarket Style, Drops Low on Big Wheels

autoevolution
9 Nov 2022, 09:02 UTC ·
Honda recently continued its new model introduction spree with the eagerly awaited 2023 Pilot mid-size three-row crossover SUV. And then made sure everyone knows it is going to be ready for rugged family adventures.
The highlights are easy to grasp. The 3.5-liter V6 features even more power than before, now massaged for 285 ponies. Plus, the increased dimensions, fresh looks, and posher interior allow for great family road trips and rugged adventures in a new TrailSport fashion. So, no wonder it has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out. Speaking of the latter, alternate styling universe, some pixel masters were eager to use it as the perfect template for the next generation of the Ridgeline unibody mid-size pickup truck, especially considering their shared HMA (Honda Manufacturing in Lincoln, Alabama) home. But others have a different vision for the newly released family crossover SUV, and they are not afraid to share it, either.

So, meet Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with this Japanese-American SUV. And he might be right since the aftermarket world of customization and personalization has made great strides over the past few years, and continues to do so.

Unfortunately, as more and more automakers inherently treat their new models to a multitude of glossy black elements, this is yet another vehicle that does not flaunt the author’s signature CGI “Shadow Line.” Instead, the mid-size CUV must settle down with a digital gray color change, a lowered suspension setup, and a much larger set of new wheels that fit those wheel arches a lot better than OEMs! So, does this subtly custom new Honda Pilot version deserve our digital hall pass, or not?




