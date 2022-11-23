autoevolution
2024 Peugeot 508 Digitally Drops Camouflage, Gunning for Prettiest Mid-Size Sedan Crown

As Peugeot has started the road-testing and fine-tuning phase of the facelifted 508, the mid-size car, which will continue to be offered in the sedan and wagon body styles, has lost all camouflage, courtesy of some pixel manipulating.
2024 Peugeot 508 - Rendering 6 photos
The renderings shared in the gallery above were signed by the peeps at Kolesa, and they are rather realistic, for the most part anyway. One thing that appears to be spot-on is the headlamp design, with its slender styling, and new signature. The same goes for the DRLs too.

As for the bumper, it will have a smaller central air intake, and the trim flanking it in the CGIs is pure assumption. Albeit sexy, we have no idea whether the grille will look anything like the one imagined by the digital artist. It is likely that the trunk lid will be a bit less aggressive on the real thing, but the taillights, and bumper design, save for the fake tailpipe trim in the diffuser, will be almost identical.

We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but the Stellantis-owned car marque will probably play around with the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster of the facelifted 508, as these are expected to be new. It is possible that the upholstery and trim might be revised too, and this is where they might draw the line, unless they are also planning other stuff, like a new steering wheel for example.

Europe’s stricter emission regulations might seal the fate of several engines, with the obvious emphasis on diesels. Elsewhere, the rest of the powertrain lineup could carry over, either with minimal or no updates whatsoever. The French automaker could pull the wraps off the refreshed iteration of the Mazda6, Toyota Camry, and Skoda Superb rival in the first half of 2023, with the order books probably opening shortly after the grand unveiling.

