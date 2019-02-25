autoevolution

Peugeot 508 Looks Very Agile and Sporty in Moose Test

Peugeot knows that everybody wants to buy an SUV. And thanks to the 3008, they have a good performer in the segment. But the French didn't want to stop decades of mid-size sedan development, so they turned the 508 into a sporty four-door coupe.
Volkswagen's answer to shrinking sales was to make the Passat into a sort of cheaper C-Class alternative. The 508, on the other hand, is a clear lifestyle statement, showing the middle finger to those who don't value design.

With a smaller body than its predecessor and super-keen styling, the 508 is a looker. But this moose test carried out by KM77 proves it's also very agile and planted.

This GT setup is very rare. Hot cars like the Alpine A110 proved too frisky for the moose test, while the ones that have the right ESP setup feel dull. However, the reviewers say the Peugeot 508 felt very responsive and agile.

The highest speed at which they were able to carry out the test was 80 km/h, and we honestly can't remember the last time a car did so well. Body roll is minimal thanks to a standard adaptive suspension, while the steering has a quick rack, so large inputs aren't needed.

It should be noted that even though it's not a sports car, the 508 GT PureTech has some excellent tires, Michelin Pilot Sports 4s measuring 235/40 wrapped around an R19 alloy design. And at 1.4 tons, it's about as light as your average compact hatch (the Civic Type R and Megane RS are comparable).

But let's be honest here, the 508 isn't selling that well, and it has nothing to do with badge snobbery. This might not be as important to you or me, but the Peugeot isn't as good over longer journeys as something like a Mondeo. It's also nowhere near as spacious as a Passat or Superb. This segment doesn't give a darn about private buyers; it's all about grams and mpgs.

