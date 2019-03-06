autoevolution
Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Shines Next to a Giant Lion in Geneva

6 Mar 2019
When the current generation of the Peugeot 508 was launched last year, few would have thought possible a better iteration of the iconic French sedan. Yet this week, at the Geneva Motor Show, Peugeot came up just with that, in the shape of the 508 Sport Engineered.
Displayed right next to a giant Peugeot Lion 3D sculpture, the 508 shows just how far an otherwise conventional car can go when enough imagination is used.

Based on a 508 Hybrid, the car uses a PureTech 200 internal combustion engine paired to two electric motors: a 110 bhp one that spins the front wheels and a 200 bhp one that runs the rear ones. That’s enough punch for a 4.3 seconds acceleration time and a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Being a hybrid, the 508 Sport Engineered has the ability to drive in all-electric mode for a short distance. The 11.8 kWh battery fitted on the concept holds enough electricity to give it a clean motoring range of 31 miles (50 km).

Visually, the Sport Engineered sets itself apart from the regular line via subtle, yet essential changes. There’s a new front bumper designed to direct a larger amount of air to the car’s radiator, and flaps fitted under the subframes and the rear diffuser to help reduce drag.

The color of choice for the concept, Selenium Grey, works perfectly with the green inserts and, depending on the angle of the light shining down, it changes color. Carbon touches, like on the mirrors, complement the look of the 508 Sport Engineered.

At the interior, Alcantara is the name of the game. The material was used on the gear lever, A-pillars, quarter panels, roof, and, of course, the seats.

The reason for the 508 Sport Engineered coming into existence is Peugeot’s drive to have an electrified variant of all its cars by 2023. This car, says the company, is the beginning of its future.
