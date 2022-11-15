Peugeot 508 Getting Nip and Tuck, Facelifted Mid-Size Sedan and Wagon Spied While Testing

Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (ah, the good old days!), the second-generation Peugeot 508 is one of the prettiest cars in the mid-size segment, with some boldly calling it sexier than the Mazda6.
The Stellantis-owned brand knows all too well not to mess around with a winning recipe, so for its mid-cycle refresh, they are playing it safe. Spied in a premiere testing in both sedan and wagon forms, the facelifted Peugeot 508 will bring the usual updates at the front and rear.
Hiding under wraps, the changes are obvious, as they revolve around the entire face of the family car. It will have a new bumper, with a cleaner design by the looks of it, integrated LED DRLs that seem to be very similar to those of the current 508, headlamps that appear to be slimmer, and likely new grille.
Out back, the rear bumper carries over unchanged for the time being, with the same diffuser, reflectors, and placement of the license plate holder. However, it should be replaced by the time the car debuts. The trunk lid, on the other hand, even if it was wrapped in camouflage, should have an identical shape. The taillights will be new, and we expect a refreshed color palette and additional wheel options.
We’d look for new infotainment system and digital dials on the inside, and perhaps new upholstery and trim. As for the engine lineup, it should soldier on, though certain units might be discontinued due to Europe’s stricter emission regulations, and here we’d mention the diesels. Nonetheless, that’s our two cents on the matter, and we will find out if that is the case when it premieres. Our spy photographers believe that the 2023 Peugeot 508 is due in the first half of next year, and it should start arriving at dealers shortly after.
