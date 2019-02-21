Virgin Galactic Readies for New Supersonic Flight with NASA Payloads On Board

Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Concept Is a Sign of Things to Come

Peugeot’s plans to go electric in the coming years are just as large as everyone else’s. The carmaker said it will have all of its models electrified by 2023, and will unveil a For the project, Peugeot used a 508 Hybrid as a base, and tampered with its components to make more powerful and a lot sportier. Powertrain-wise, the 508 Sport Engineered uses a PureTech 200 internal combustion engine paired to a 110 bhp electric motor driving the front wheels and a much larger 200 bhp motor spinning the rear ones.In this configuration, the car can reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h, limited) and has a naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds. At the same time, the 11.8 kWh battery fitted on the 508 concept can give the car an electric range of up to 31 miles (50 km).“Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating a "neo-performance," new energy sources, new features, new territories, new challenges....sheer pleasure for only 49g of CO2/km," said in a statement about the car Peugeot CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.The tweaks made to the car’s powertrain are visible on the exterior styling as well. The 508 Sport Engineered Concept comes equipped with several changed elements, including a new front bumper, built in such a way as to direct a larger amount of air to the car’s radiator. The flaps fitted under the subframes and the rear diffuser have also been modified in such a way as to reduce drag.Peugeot’s plans to go electric in the coming years are just as large as everyone else’s. The carmaker said it will have all of its models electrified by 2023, and will unveil a new logo and brand signature dedicated to its EVs at the same event it will be presenting the 508 Sport Engineered.

