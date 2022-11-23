Digital Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison HD Dually Surprisingly Morphs Into a Hot 6x6 Beast

With the current state of affairs around the automotive industry, there is never a shortage of ideas – just the willingness, materials, workforce, and supplier chains to put them into action.
For example, because it suits our current purpose, we recently found out that General Motors decided the mid-size 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon only really need one engine option, thus helping streamline production. As such, all versions of the fresh 31XX-2 platform-based generation are powered by a 2.7-liter turbo four-pot gasoline with 237 hp, a mill shared across the lot with the bigger Silverado and Sierra 1500 siblings.
However, that is only valid in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, some people have taken matters into their hands when it comes to expanding the Colorado choice. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes. So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who is not interested in powertrains, but rather the potentially crazy looks of the truck series.
So, after quickly getting back in the ‘dually everything’ saddle with a recent Ford Maverick Super Duty take on the F-350 dually, he is now fiddling with the top Chevrolet Colorado choice – the ZR2 Bison. And the pixel master is also adding a 6x6 twist, though only at the end of the transformation. First, a crimson ZR2 Bison gets a digitally longer wheelbase, enough space under the rear fenders for dually wheels, and a general heavy-duty [email protected]$$ attitude.
But wait! As such, this fan suggestion takes a monster turn at the end because someone also asked to “make a 6x6!!!” And enthusiasts of the channel know very well this author is listening to such bonkers queries. So, the workhorse Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison HD Dually also takes the form of a green 6x6 beast that looks ready to conquer any roads untraveled!
