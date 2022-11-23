2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Drops All Camo by Virtual Means to Reveal Next-Gen Looks

Harking all the way back to 1953, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class could easily be considered almost seven decades old. Technically, though, this nameplate’s story began a ‘little’ later.
The first-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class got the moniker back in 1993 when the W124 iteration got treated to the iconic nameplate. Another four iterations have since passed, with the latest (W213) coming out to wow the mid-size luxury party back in 2016. As such, there is no surprise that Mercedes-Benz is intensely developing an all-new generation, right?
Actually, the upcoming next installment of the executive sedan is – as always with popular models – one of the worst-kept secrets of the 2022 fall season. Just this month we have seen a prototype that dropped almost all camouflage around the body, save for parts of the front and rear. Then, mere days ago, a leaked 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class body dressed in white and chrome smiled at us from beneath a tarp while parts of the interior also revealed the next-gen goodies.
Naturally, all these leaks and spied prototypes have enticed the virtual automotive artist’ world to produce their unofficial take on the matter. As such, here is also the pixel master better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel, who has imagined the unofficial looks of the upcoming sixth E-Class iteration. As always, this informal presentation starts with a little teaser but then everything quickly lights up to reveal the traditional front and rear three-quarters POVs.
Even better, the CGI expert also plays a little with an unofficial color palette reel, imagining how the potential 2024 E-Class would look like when splashed with a series of ritzy paintjobs. As always, take all this with a grain of salt – even though Mercedes-Benz is not straying too far away from these CGIs, based on the spied prototypes and leaked body parts.
