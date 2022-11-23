Lamborghini Aventador Sterrato Rendering Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Similar to the 911 Dakar, the Huracan Sterrato is taking the super sports car segment down a different path from what it’s been done thus far. Instead of more power, better handling, or fancier whatnots, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese jacked it up for light off-pavement action.
The number of available cars isn’t known, but given that Porsche will produce 2,500 units of the 911 Dakar at $222,000 excluding delivery, the Huracan Sterrato is expected to come in the guise of an expensive limited edition. Think expensive expensive, not merely Huracan-level expensive.
Far more dramatic in the way it looks compared to the Neunelfer, the Italian supercar also happens to rock the better-sounding engine. Instead of a force-fed boxer, the Sterrato packs a free-breathing tenner with more than 600 horsepower on tap. In the Huracan STO, said engine develops 631 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 417 pound-foot (565 Nm) at 6,500 rpm.
What’s better than 10 cylinders? 12 would be Brian Monaco’s answer, the automotive rendering and design advisor who redesigned the Aventador Ultimae into a Sterrato-spec supercar. Ultimae, as the name implies, is the final incarnation of the long-running flagship that replaces the Murcielago.
To be replaced next year with a yet-to-be-named successor, the Aventador started production in 2011. No fewer than 11 years later, Automobili Lamborghini delivered 11,465 examples of the breed in way too many core specifications to list here. As far as road-going models go, the most powerful of the bunch is the mild-hybrid Sian FKP 37 with 808 horsepower (819 ps) and 561 pound-foot (720 Nm) of tire-shredding torque on tap.
The Aventador’s long-awaited heir apparent will go plug-in hybrid. Recent spy photos revealed two electric motors: one located up front to enable all-wheel drive and the other out back to assist. Its V12 engine is a naturally-aspirated affair just like the L539 in the Aventador. It’s also a clean-sheet design, completely unrelated to the now-discontinued L539.
Given Brian Monaco’s design study, should the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese consider a plug-in hybrid V12-powered Sterrato?
