2024 Cadillac Celestiq Unveiled As $300K+ EV Luxury Land Yacht With Disappointing Design

As everyone and their neighbor knows, it was previewed by an eponymous concept, and it stays true to its design. That’s not necessarily a good thing, because neither of them has the wow factor of Bentleys and Rolls-Royces.
It has a big closed-off grille, two air intakes in the front bumper, unique lighting signature at both ends, short front overhang, and long rear one, tall roofline that keeps going all the way to the back, with the obvious rakish styling, and big wheels, up to the 23 inches in diameter available, wrapped in Michelin Pilot EV summer tires.
The rather futuristic design that doesn’t scream high-end luxury continues inside too, with a rather thin dashboard panel, a move required in order to fit the ultra-wide displays on top of it. The 55-inch screens run across the entire width of the car, blending the infotainment system in the middle, digital gauges behind the steering wheel, and a third display for the person riding shotgun. There are two more screens, the 11-inch front and 8-inch rear ‘command centers,’ and another two 12.6-inch ones for the rear entertainment system.
the Celestiq also features Next Generation Active Road Noise Cancellation, Fixed Smart Glass Roof, four-zone climate control, remote parking, neck scarf, heated armrests, and heated and ventilated seats. The adaptive air suspension, active rear-wheel steering, active roll control, magnetic ride control, five-link front and rear suspension, and active rear spoiler are included too.
Based on the Ultium platform, the Cadillac Celestiq packs a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive. The total system output is estimated at 600 hp (609 ps / 448 kW) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque, and it needs 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill. With the 111 kWh battery fully charged, it has an estimated driving range of 300 miles (483 km). The car supports 200 kW DC fast charging, which gives it a 78-mile (126-km) range in just 10 minutes.
Production of the Cadillac Celestiq is expected to commence in December 2023. Despite the plaque that says it will be built in Detroit, all of them will come to life at General Motors’ Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Pricing will kick off at over $300,000, the GM-owned brand says, and no two cars will be the same, as customers will work with their selected dealer and the company’s designers for “unprecedented levels of personalization.”
