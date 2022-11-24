Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition Takes Virtual Flagship Jab at Off-Road Coupes

Long rumored, teased, spied on, and unofficially rendered, the all-terrain sports car niche is almost upon us. With entries from Porsche or Lamborghini in the real world, and Ferrari across the virtual realm.
After countless spied prototypes, Porsche finally unveiled the 2,500-unit limited edition 911 Dakar earlier this month. A true collectible that is probably designed to gauge consumer interest in a new automotive niche: all-terrain sports cars. And it is not going to be traveling roads unknown alone.
Instead, Lamborghini is mere days away from the Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-4) official presentation of the long-rumored, most-teased, often-spied, and CGI-imagined Huracan Sterrato off-road V10 coupe. Notice something interesting? The automakers are slowly, but steadily, progressing from all-terrain sports cars toward the off-road supercar realm.
That naturally gave a few crazy ideas to some of the virtual automotive artists dwelling out there across the alternate universe of the digital realm. One of them quickly cooked up a Ferrari F8 ‘Strada Sabbiosa’ to try and claim a CGI piece of the emerging all-terrain supercar pie. Now, though, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars - also got hit by the off-road coupe fever.
And he went directly to the Prancing Horse top, with an imagined ‘Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition.’ That special series would seemingly use the Stradale (Type F173) mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar arrangement good for 986 hp out of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors both on and off the tarmac.
Of course, the flagship all-terrain supercar gets all the proper enhancements in the digital process: increased ride height, plastic body cladding, underbody protection, and even a roof rack to carry a beefy AT tire spare. So, what do you think: are all these pixel masters on to something cool, or not?
Instead, Lamborghini is mere days away from the Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-4) official presentation of the long-rumored, most-teased, often-spied, and CGI-imagined Huracan Sterrato off-road V10 coupe. Notice something interesting? The automakers are slowly, but steadily, progressing from all-terrain sports cars toward the off-road supercar realm.
That naturally gave a few crazy ideas to some of the virtual automotive artists dwelling out there across the alternate universe of the digital realm. One of them quickly cooked up a Ferrari F8 ‘Strada Sabbiosa’ to try and claim a CGI piece of the emerging all-terrain supercar pie. Now, though, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars - also got hit by the off-road coupe fever.
And he went directly to the Prancing Horse top, with an imagined ‘Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition.’ That special series would seemingly use the Stradale (Type F173) mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar arrangement good for 986 hp out of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors both on and off the tarmac.
Of course, the flagship all-terrain supercar gets all the proper enhancements in the digital process: increased ride height, plastic body cladding, underbody protection, and even a roof rack to carry a beefy AT tire spare. So, what do you think: are all these pixel masters on to something cool, or not?