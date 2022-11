Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition Takes Virtual Flagship Jab at Off-Road Coupes

After countless spied prototypes, Porsche finally unveiled the 2,500-unit limited edition 911 Dakar earlier this month. A true collectible that is probably designed to gauge consumer interest in a new automotive niche: all-terrain sports cars. And it is not going to be traveling roads unknown alone.Instead, Lamborghini is mere days away from the Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-4) official presentation of the long-rumored, most-teased, often-spied, and CGI-imagined Huracan Sterrato off-road V10 coupe . Notice something interesting? The automakers are slowly, but steadily, progressing from all-terrain sports cars toward the off-road supercar realm.That naturally gave a few crazy ideas to some of the virtual automotive artists dwelling out there across the alternate universe of the digital realm. One of them quickly cooked up a Ferrari F8 ‘Strada Sabbiosa’ to try and claim a CGI piece of the emerging all-terrain supercar pie. Now, though, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars - also got hit by the off-road coupe fever.And he went directly to the Prancing Horse top, with an imagined ‘Ferrari SF90 Dakar Cross Edition.’ That special series would seemingly use the Stradale (Type F173) mid-engine plug-in hybrid supercar arrangement good for 986 hp out of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors both on and off the tarmac.Of course, the flagship all-terrain supercar gets all the proper enhancements in the digital process: increased ride height, plastic body cladding, underbody protection, and even a roof rack to carry a beefy AT tire spare. So, what do you think: are all these pixel masters on to something cool, or not?