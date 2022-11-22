Ferrari F8 Strada Sabbiosa Wants a Virtual Piece of the All-Terrain Supercar Pie

With Porsche rolling out the 911 Dakar, and Lamborghini about to pull the wraps off the Huracan Sterrato, Ferrari, as well as other exotic automakers, have fallen behind by not having such a niche product in their portfolios.
Chances are the Prancing Horse might never make an all-terrain supercar, but if they did, and if it would be based on the F8 Tributo, then it would look perhaps almost identical to the one whose pixels got rearranged by andras.s.veres. It also has a new name, the 'Strada Sabbiosa,' which means 'Sandy Road' in Italian.
The changes are obvious, as they start with the jacked-up design that has given it more inches between its belly and the road. Fender flares that don’t have a bolt-on styling like the ones on the Huracan Sterrato are other things that were added there via photo editing, and they have a black look, just like the apron, beefier side skirts, and probably the diffuser out back, even though it is not visible here.
Much fatter tires were wrapped around the five-spoke alloys that otherwise have a very retro-ish flair. A full-size spare wheel sits on the roof rack, and further improving visibility at the push of a button, or perhaps at the flick of a switch, are the two LED light bars attached to its nose. Elsewhere, the supercar has a yellow finish and looks ready to take on some dirt tracks.
Now, while most versions of the Huracan, including the upcoming Sterrato, feature all-wheel drive, the Ferrari F8 is rear-wheel drive only. Thus, an all-terrain variant based on it would require some significant technical upgrades, which is why it wouldn’t be the best choice. The SF90 Stradale, on the other hand, which shares some nuts and bolts with the F8, might be what the doctor ordered, especially since it is future-proof thanks to the electrified drivetrain, and therefore quite capable of embracing a hairy-chested makeover.
