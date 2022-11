Ferrari F8 Strada Sabbiosa Wants a Virtual Piece of the All-Terrain Supercar Pie

Chances are the Prancing Horse might never make an all-terrain supercar, but if they did, and if it would be based on the F8 Tributo , then it would look perhaps almost identical to the one whose pixels got rearranged by andras.s.veres. It also has a new name, the 'Strada Sabbiosa,' which means 'Sandy Road' in Italian.The changes are obvious, as they start with the jacked-up design that has given it more inches between its belly and the road. Fender flares that don’t have a bolt-on styling like the ones on the Huracan Sterrato are other things that were added there via photo editing, and they have a black look, just like the apron, beefier side skirts, and probably the diffuser out back, even though it is not visible here.Much fatter tires were wrapped around the five-spoke alloys that otherwise have a very retro-ish flair. A full-size spare wheel sits on the roof rack, and further improving visibility at the push of a button, or perhaps at the flick of a switch, are the two LED light bars attached to its nose. Elsewhere, the supercar has a yellow finish and looks ready to take on some dirt tracks.Now, while most versions of the Huracan, including the upcoming Sterrato, feature all-wheel drive, the Ferrari F8 is rear-wheel drive only. Thus, an all-terrain variant based on it would require some significant technical upgrades, which is why it wouldn’t be the best choice. The SF90 Stradale , on the other hand, which shares some nuts and bolts with the F8, might be what the doctor ordered, especially since it is future-proof thanks to the electrified drivetrain, and therefore quite capable of embracing a hairy-chested makeover.