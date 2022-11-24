For Two Days in a Row, Formula Drift Pros Will Light Their Tires Up at the LA Auto Show

One of the best things about drifting is that you can do it all year long. If it's raining or snowing outside you won't be as fast, but at least you won't destroy as many tires as usual. And even without any competitions going on right now, drivers will still get a chance of showing off their skills at various other events. And the LA Auto Show will provide the perfect setup for a few Formula Drift pros to light up their tires this weekend.
We are one month away from 2023, but that doesn't mean people have stopped organizing car shows for 2022. The LA Auto Show has been going on for a few days now, but it will be over by the end of this week. Static displays are cool, but not nearly as exciting as seeing the cars firing up their engines and going out for a drive. That's one of the cool parts about SEMA for instance, as most if not all the cars inside go out on the last day of the event and tour around Las Vegas so that people can see them in action.
The last race of the 2022 Formula Drift season took place at Irwindale more than a month ago, and we witnessed an epic battle for the Championship title. At the end of it all, Fredric Aasbo went home with another trophy as he entered a special club of drivers with three titles in FD. Matt Field finished in P2 overall with Ryan Tuerck in third. The Prospec decider round happened in September, as Rookie driver Robert Thorne clinched his first title since taking up drifting. Derek Madison finished second overall with Andy Hateley having to settle for third.
If you haven't managed to see a Formula Drift event this year, this is your chance. That's because seven drivers, coming from both the Pro and the Prospec series, will be putting on a show in Los Angeles on the 25th and 26th of November.
Prospec drivers that will be on-site are Ben Hobson in his Nissan S14.5 and Richard Advani in his Chevrolet Corvette. The other five are all seasoned Pros including Jeff Jones in a Nissan 370Z, Kyle Mohan in a Mazda RX-8, Rome Charpentier in a BMW E36, Ryan Litteral in a Nissan Silvia S15, and Trenton Beechum in a Ford Mustang.
You'll be able to see four 15-minute demos for each of the two days, scheduled to start at 11 AM, 1 PM, 2 PM, and 3.30 PM. Between the third and fourth ones, you can also get an autograph signed by your favorite driver within a 45-minute window.
If you're curious to witness the excitement of a drift tandem, you'll need to head on over to the North Plaza of the LA Convention Center campus, via the West Hall or the Chick Hearn Court. You won't have to pay anything extra to see the demos, as they are included in the price of admission for all visitors. Just make sure you get some earplugs if you're taking your kids to see the whole thing.
