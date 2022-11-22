Lamborghini Says the Huracán Sterrato Concept Is a “Natural Born (V10) Rebel”

We have seen so much of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept and pre-production prototypes that we feel this adventurous take on the V10 supercar is not just an old acquaintance – it’s almost past its expiration date.
This is probably just the fatigue from the seemingly never-ending marketing teaser campaign for the upcoming Lambo Huracán Sterrato. Which, by the way, now gets a new installment featuring the concept unit. So, on with the “natural born rebel” powered by a 5.2-liter V10.
The exotic Italian company promises the introduction date for their “first all-terrain super sports car” nears but we still need to recall the birth process of the project. We are heading towards the debut, which is set to take place during the 2022 Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-4), so Lambo took its sweet time to celebrate the prototype from 2019, which was subsequently “used as the style and technical base for the vehicle that arrives on the market in 2023.”
Hopefully, as opposed to the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, the production vehicle is not going to be merely a 2,500-unit limited series designed to explore the banking potential of affluent collectors. Also created, designed, and re-engineered with off-road solutions to explore any type of terrain, the upcoming “Sterrato is the forerunner of Lamborghini’s ‘Driving Humans Beyond’ concept: visionary working towards new horizons and inspiring new generations of super sports car enthusiasts.”
As far as the technical details are concerned, the powerful V10 engine with 5.2 liters of displacement, also present inside the Sterrato concept, is probably a given. Plus, we can all expect lots of styling details to reflect the adventurous spirit, an increase in ground clearance to help with the approach and departure angles, as well as additional track width for both axles. Naturally, some beefy underbody reinforcements will not be missing in action – and integrated aluminum elements are probably a very safe bet, also.
The exotic Italian company promises the introduction date for their “first all-terrain super sports car” nears but we still need to recall the birth process of the project. We are heading towards the debut, which is set to take place during the 2022 Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-4), so Lambo took its sweet time to celebrate the prototype from 2019, which was subsequently “used as the style and technical base for the vehicle that arrives on the market in 2023.”
Hopefully, as opposed to the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, the production vehicle is not going to be merely a 2,500-unit limited series designed to explore the banking potential of affluent collectors. Also created, designed, and re-engineered with off-road solutions to explore any type of terrain, the upcoming “Sterrato is the forerunner of Lamborghini’s ‘Driving Humans Beyond’ concept: visionary working towards new horizons and inspiring new generations of super sports car enthusiasts.”
As far as the technical details are concerned, the powerful V10 engine with 5.2 liters of displacement, also present inside the Sterrato concept, is probably a given. Plus, we can all expect lots of styling details to reflect the adventurous spirit, an increase in ground clearance to help with the approach and departure angles, as well as additional track width for both axles. Naturally, some beefy underbody reinforcements will not be missing in action – and integrated aluminum elements are probably a very safe bet, also.