Sneak Peek at 2024 Challenger SRT Hellcat vs Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is Just an ICE Dream

The American pony/muscle car sector is going through some deep transformations, right now. Some for the better, others for the worse, but at least they will continue to survive.
Right now, the near future for the 2024 Ford Mustang is set in ICE stone – at least for a little while the S650 seventh generation is going to exclusively rock the EcoBoost and Coyote V8 lifestyle. Meanwhile, Dodge’s Charger and Challenger nameplates are their opposites.
As such, following the end of 2023 model year production, both for regular versions and the collection of seven ‘Last Call’ special editions, there will be no more ICE-powered options. Instead, the road ahead is sprinkled with EV Banshee powertrain variants – and there are no less than nine of them for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
The only one we know nothing about – at least not officially – is the Chevy Camaro. Alas, something will be done with this nameplate, too, as the moment of reckoning is fast approaching with the 2023 model year production allegedly set to end next August and the 2024MY potentially turning into its last one.
Alas, over across the virtual realm, no one really cares about these trials and tribulations. At least not when it comes to the digital car art of Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has recently decided to compare two of Detroit Three’s finest pony cars - now morphed into veritable muscle beasts.
Those would be the 2024 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, both still sporting the ICE lifestyle without remorse. Even better, these monsters have also adopted the ways of the aftermarket world.
So, for the sneak peek CGI video presentation (embedded below), they are both bagged for a thoroughly slammed attitude, feature a set of extreme widebody aerodynamic kits and also play with some outrageous tropes – especially the Challenger, which air rides on a ritzy set of Rose Gold wire wheels!
