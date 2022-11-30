BMW M4 Simmers With G-Power Upgrades, Can Now Mix It With Supercars

What better way to bring out the beast within a hot car than by giving it a power boost, and maybe new wheels? This is a recipe that we can get behind of when it comes to most dream rides out there, including the latest-generation BMW M4 Coupe, which sports such modifications.
In this case, the culprit is G-Power, which has given the premium compact sports coupe from the Munich auto marque a significant power boost, and a new name for that matter: the G4M.
Boasting stuff such as the GP-700 performance software, ECU remap, new exhaust system, and downpipes, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine pumps out 690 hp (700 ps / 515 kW) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque.
That is a significant increase over the 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque in the M4 Competition, which can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds from a standstill with rear-wheel drive, and in 3.4 seconds when had with the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system. G-Power hasn’t mentioned the sprint time, but they do say that an increased V-max is possible as an option.
Speaking of things that cost more, if you’d want the exhaust burble, then you will have to pay them additional money. The same goes for the vented carbon hood too, as well as the rear wing, made of the same lightweight material, front bumper add-ons, and lowering spring set, with others being on the menu for the BMW M4 at the tuner too.
Curious how much everything costs? Well, not a jaw-dropping amount, but not pocket change either. A quick look on G-Power’s website reveals that everything comes together at a little over €14,300 on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, or $14,807 at the current exchange rates.
