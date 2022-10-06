G-Power's Stage-4 BMW M2 CS Is a True Supercar Bully

While most of us are waiting for BMW to unveil the new-generation M2, G-Power has come up with yet another bundle of upgrades for its predecessor, this time in the hot CS flavor.
Boasting upgraded turbos, downpipes, new exhaust system, and the typical software remap, Stage 4 is the most extreme offering for the current BMW M2 CS available at G-Power. It brings no less than 660 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, turning it into a true supercar slayer that still doubles as a daily driver.
Does that sound a bit on the extreme side? Well, then perhaps Stage 3 would be more suitable to you, which brings all of the aforementioned modifications, bar the upgraded turbos. The result is 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft). Stage 2 drops the exhaust system, adding new 90-mm (3.5-in) carbon tailpipes, and it has 540 ps (532 hp / 397 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft).
With only an ECU retune, Stage 1 unleashes 500 ps (493 hp / 368 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). That’s already an important bump over the stock twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which produces 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) in the M2 CS. Without any modifications, it needs 4.0 seconds from zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) when ordered with the seven-speed DCT, or 4.2 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission, and can keep pushing up to 280 kph (174 mph).
Unfortunately, G-Power did not say anything about the straight-line sprint of its tuned proposal, save for the fact that the top speed has been increased to 330 kph (205 mph). Besides the four-stage power upgrade, they have a dynamic carbon wing for the BMW M2 CS on their shelves, too, as well as different wheel sets from the RR and RS collections.
