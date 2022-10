G-Power's Stage-4 BMW M2 CS Is a True Supercar Bully

kW

Boasting upgraded turbos, downpipes, new exhaust system, and the typical software remap, Stage 4 is the most extreme offering for the current BMW M2 CS available at G-Power. It brings no less than 660 ps (641 hp / 478) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, turning it into a true supercar slayer that still doubles as a daily driver.Does that sound a bit on the extreme side? Well, then perhaps Stage 3 would be more suitable to you, which brings all of the aforementioned modifications, bar the upgraded turbos. The result is 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft). Stage 2 drops the exhaust system, adding new 90-mm (3.5-in) carbon tailpipes, and it has 540 ps (532 hp / 397 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft).With only anretune, Stage 1 unleashes 500 ps (493 hp / 368 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). That’s already an important bump over the stock twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which produces 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) in the M2 CS. Without any modifications, it needs 4.0 seconds from zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) when ordered with the seven-speed, or 4.2 seconds with the six-speed manual transmission, and can keep pushing up to 280 kph (174 mph).Unfortunately, G-Power did not say anything about the straight-line sprint of its tuned proposal, save for the fact that the top speed has been increased to 330 kph (205 mph). Besides the four-stage power upgrade, they have a dynamic carbon wing for the BMW M2 CS on their shelves, too, as well as different wheel sets from the RR and RS collections.