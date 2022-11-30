2024 Volvo EX60 Digitally Revealed as New Electric SUV Chapter in XC60’s Life

The Swedish automaker recently premiered – in the real world – the EX90 battery-powered mid-size luxury SUV not only as the third-generation successor of the flagship XC90 but also as the company’s first dedicated EV.
Before its introduction, there was a massive bundle of hype, mostly thanks to the cool looks of the 2021 Volvo Concept Recharge and speculation that the company would premiere a completely fresh nameplate for the top crossover SUV, aka ‘Embla.’ As it turns out, everything was dust in the wind.
Now the EX90 looks just like any other Volvo and people might mistake it for a subtle XC90 refresh (but perhaps that was the main desire, in the first place). Even the name change is just a play upon the previous moniker and the fact that now it is exclusively powered by electrons. But, of course, life moves on.
And so does the alternate universe of the virtual artist realm. Over there, the good folks from the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of yet another fully electric Volvo. And by way of natural progression, they chose to depict the unreleased EV successor of Volvo’s XC60 compact luxury crossover SUV. Logically, they dubbed it the ‘EX60.’
As always, do take all this with the proverbial grain of salt, as nothing is official just yet. Alas, with that being said, let us remember the official Volvo EX90 presentation also featured a teaser for an upcoming premium crossover SUV. And, while it was shrouded in darkness, it is probably a safe bet to assume the Swedes decided to bring the mockup of EX90’s little brother.
After all, they sure need the EX90 to succeed, especially in North America. But the XC60 successor is internationally crucial because it served for years the duty of the brand’s top-selling vehicle. So, this colorful unofficial EV depiction probably does not stray far from the OEM truth, especially if they go down the same subtle route, right?
