Volvo City Car CGI Sends Suzuki Ignis Vibes, Is Both Fugly and Cute at the Same Time

It’s deeply embedded in every petrolhead’s DNA to say something about the Fiat Multipla whenever they think about a fugly ride. And even if it isn’t the fugliest out there, the Suzuki Ignis does deserve to sit in the same paragraph as the very controversial people carrier that is thankfully dead and buried.
But what is up with the one that has adopted Volvo’s design language in the image gallery above? Well, it’s easy, it only exists in the digital realm (thank God and every other deity for that), and in this instance, it has kdesignag behind it.
In essence, it still looks like the real Suzuki Ignis. It has the same shapes everywhere, or almost everywhere, very generous ground clearance for a city car, and a rather pretty blue and black bi-tone finish. Nonetheless, during the pixel rearranging process, it has received some Volvo influences, and not just any, but those of the EX90.
It has a much cleaner-looking face, with the Thor’s hammer LED lights, closed-off grille decorated by the Swedish brand’s corporate logo, and C-shaped lights at the other end. The tailgate proudly displays the ‘Volvo’ name in the middle, and there is no reference to the Japanese automaker anymore. The bumpers were also inspired by those of the battery-electric SUV.
This weird mashup has reminded us of another Japanese/Swedish virtually co-developed project that we wrote about earlier this week, only that one had nothing to do with Suzuki. Instead, it used Honda’s City, as well as some traits inspired by the Accord, giving it new styling borrowed from Volvo. In case you missed it, then you can check it out here. Before clicking the link, though, you may want to scroll back up and take a closer look at the one pictured in the gallery, and tell us what you think about it.
