The Volvo EX90 Ain't So Pretty as a Pickup, Is It?

Volvo’s latest product, and their most important one, as far as the future of the brand is concerned anyway, the EX90, has fallen victim to the rendering world once more.
The green copy pictured in the image gallery above came via X-Tomi Design on Facebook, and therefore it is not real. But then again, you didn’t really think the Swedish auto marque would start making pickups, let alone battery-electric ones, did you?
Imagined as a single cab pickup, it is identical to the real EX90 up to the B pillars. The dual cab proposal has seating for two, and probably a bit of storage behind the seats, and a long open bed behind the passenger compartment. The rear overhang is the same size as before, and the wheelbase hasn’t been stretched nor narrowed.
To better emphasize its zero-emission nature, the rendering artist gave it a bright green hue. It also has privacy windows, and this is where they drew the line, because everything else, from the black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body to the wheels, tires, side mirrors, and even the placement of the charging port on the left rear fender carry over. We would have wanted to see the tailgate design, but we’ll have to let our imagination run wild for that, as it hasn’t been sketched out.
While the EX90 is not pretty at all as a pickup, especially one that looks like something sold in emerging markets, the zero-emission model is getting ready for launch. It is based on the same platform as the Polestar 3, has modern looks on the outside that remind of the XC90 and a very minimalistic cabin with seating for seven. In the range-topping flavor, it will sport 510 hp (517 ps / 380 kW) and 671 lb-ft (910 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds.
