What Makes the All-New EX90 the Safest Volvo Ever?

Volvo built its reputation through safety innovations. The three-pointed seatbelt, introduced into series production with the PV544, comes to mind. The Swedish manufacturer also prides itself on the rollout of the rearward-facing child seat in 1972, booster cushion in 1978, integrated booster cushion in 1990, inflatable curtain in 1998, blind-spot information system in 2003, and City Safety AEB in 2008.

