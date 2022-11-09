Volvo Unveils Flagship EX90 Electric SUV With up to 510 BHP and 375 Miles of Range

Volvo has made a name for itself as the maker of the safest vehicles on Earth. The first-generation XC90 was famed as the safest car ever produced, with no single person losing their life while onboard. This could be a legend, but Volvo touted the second generation of the model, launched in 2014, to be “one of the safest cars ever produced.” Fast forward eight years, and Volvo is about to raise the stakes much higher.
Don’t get me wrong, the Volvo XC90 is still a great SUV, and it still looks up to the task thanks to its timeless design and impressive technology. This is why Volvo will keep it in its lineup for the coming years for customers who don’t find electric vehicles suitable. But it would be a shame because its successor, EX90, is so much more than the XC90 in every direction. Chief among its qualities is safety, and Volvo is not shy to call it "the safest car ever produced."
Unlike Tesla, which sees autonomous vehicles as the ultimate goal, Volvo thinks a more balanced approach is better. The EX90 will not want to be in charge but assist the driver thanks to many advanced driver assistance systems onboard. The ADAS core system is powered by Nvidia Drive AI platforms Xavier and Orin, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, and an in-house developed software by Volvo engineers.
cabin radar system will detect and sound an alarm if a living soul is left inside the vehicle, reducing the risk of death by hyperthermia.
Volvo has a long-time connection with Google regarding infotainment systems, and the EX90 is taking this to a new level. The 14.5-inch center display is the gateway to what Volvo promises to be one of the best infotainment systems on offer. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay, although it features the full power of Google Services, including Maps and Assistant.
Volvo developed the EX90’s powertrain technology in-house. The initially available twin-motor all-wheel drive version features two permanent magnet electric motors together, delivering 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft) of torque in its performance version. A less powerful version is available with 300 kW/408 ps/402 bph, also with all-wheel drive. They are powered by a 111-kWh battery that can be charged from 10 to 80% in under 30 minutes.
Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability, releasing energy during peak times.
As previously revealed, the Volvo EX90 will have a mind-boggling drag coefficient of 0.29, which you’d get with a Chevy Corvette C8. This makes for impressive efficiency, thanks to clever design choices such as the sleek, rounded front, as well as flush glazing and door handles. This allows the EX90 to claim an impressive range of 375 miles (600 km) for the less powerful AWD version.
The seven-seater SUV will be built in the U.S. starting next year, with another production facility unveiled in China at a later time. Both production facilities would be carbon-neutral.
