Volvo EX90 Will Be Available With High-End Bowers & Wilkins Audio System

Volvo’s latest flagship, the EX90, will also be available with a top-tier audio system that is made by Bowers & Wilkins. The system in question is called High Fidelity Sound by Bowers & Wilkins, and it comes with 25 high-performance speakers that will come with a total of 1,610 watts of power.
The specialists at Bowers & Wilkins have integrated the latest version of their Tweeter-on-Top technology, as well as their proprietary Continuum cones and a Dolby Atmos decoding capability, for the highest level of immersion in the music that is played inside.
As you can imagine, a dedicated team has been working with the Swedish marque's engineers to decide where to place the speakers in the vehicle.
The driver can choose between a setting optimized for all occupants, just the rear seats, or just the driver, an Individual Stage setup, and even one that mimics the Gothenburg Concert Hall.
All these settings are available in addition to the regular settings of equalizer and fader, which are available as well, but we recommend against messing with them unless you know what you are doing.
Since the development of the high-end sound system was done from an early stage, you can be sure that the top-tier system is the best possible audio experience in the EX90.
The Bowers & Wilkins brand is a proud partner of Volvo Cars for their High Fidelity audio systems, and customers of the 60 and 90 series models from Volvo have had the opportunity to order tailor-made systems for many years now.
While there are people out there who can design a sound system with more power than this one, or with a certain characteristic, there is a slim chance that the system in question will be made to match the design language of the vehicle. The folks over at Bowers & Wilkins have deployed double-etched brushed stainless-steel speaker grilles, along with a debossed brand logo, for their audio setup.
All the speakers described come with backlit wood paneling, and the grilles of these speakers have been designed for the best possible sound quality while also integrating a premium design.
The tweeters on top of the dashboard have been specially designed to reduce both coloration and acoustic reflection from the windshield, while the Double Dome aluminum tweeter comes with a special design that is meant to reduce distortion at the highest frequencies and volumes.
Each of the front seats comes with two headrest speakers, while the ceiling has four speakers itself, while the midrange is covered by the Continuum cones to help ensure realistic sound reproduction throughout the vehicle. The Continuum tech is used in recording studios across the world, and it is usually found in the flagship 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers from Bowers & Wilkins.
