Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Drags Chevy Camaro SS, Effortless Destruction Ensues

No one really knows what will happen with the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro beyond the 2023 model year. Meanwhile, everyone knows for sure what will occur with the Charger.
General Motors probably loves a good mystery, so we recommend some Agatha Christie novels or a season or two of Scooby Doo, Where Are You! instead of keeping an entire world in the dark regarding the fate of the iconic Camaro nameplate. At least we know for sure that Ford will keep having an ICE lifestyle with the 2024 Mustang while the Dodge party is all electrified beyond the end of 2023MY production for both Charger and Challenger.
So, perhaps it might be best to cherish every muscle car moment we come across, even if one of the protagonists is vastly out of its league. In the latest feature (embedded below, uploaded on November 15) from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who brings us the story of confident muscle car drag racing from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, that would be the patriotic Chevy Camaro SS.
After all, the naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine is ‘only’ capable of some 455 horsepower – as opposed to the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 tucked under the hood of the seventh-generation Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat sedan, which has more than 700 ponies on tap. And, yes, that is an unfair matchup, especially if both cars were factory stock that night.
Most likely that was the case, and the striped Charger took full advantage of the power difference from early on. It thus caught a big lead and never gave any territory back, hence the 10.57s (at 130 mph/209 kph) pass against a feeble 12.73s (at 110 mph/177 kph) result from its GM opponent. Alas, maybe we won’t see much of them soon, so even a Camaro vs. Camaro brawl (up next, from the 1:05 mark) is better than nothing, right?
