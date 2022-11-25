Watch a 755-HP McLaren 765LT Spider Absolutely Humiliate an 855-HP Ferrari F8 Tributo

Brooks Weisblat from the DragTimes YouTube channel got his McLaren 765LT Spider out in the sun to race a Ferrari F8 Tributo on a 1/4 mile drag strip from Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida. So, without any further delay, let's see how a $445,000 McLaren handles a $339,000 Ferrari that packs almost 100 more horsepower (101 ps).

9 photos