Watch a 755-HP McLaren 765LT Spider Absolutely Humiliate an 855-HP Ferrari F8 Tributo

Brooks Weisblat from the DragTimes YouTube channel got his McLaren 765LT Spider out in the sun to race a Ferrari F8 Tributo on a 1/4 mile drag strip from Bradenton Motorsports Park, Florida. So, without any further delay, let's see how a $445,000 McLaren handles a $339,000 Ferrari that packs almost 100 more horsepower (101 ps).
First off, the McLaren 765LT Spider has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers 755 hp (765 ps), 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, it's rear-wheel drive with a seven-speed DCT transmission, and weighs in at 3,130 lbs (1,420 kg). This model is 100% stock, with no modifications whatsoever.
Its competitor, the Ferrari F8 Tributo, comes rocking a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 850 horsepower (862 ps). It's also RWD with a seven-speed DCT transmission, and weighs 3,450 lbs (1,565 kg). One important modification it went through is the full exhaust system, which gave it a nice bump in performance. Because of that, no torque stats were provided, but know that the stock version produces 568 ft-lb (770 Nm) of torque.
While the F8 has almost 100 ponies more than the 765LT Spider, the latter is 320 lbs (145 kg) lighter than the former. At the same time, it's $106,000 more expensive as well. To decide which one is the better-performing machine, they went at it for a total of four races.
During the first showdown, both of them flew off the starting line with no issues whatsoever. For literally two seconds, they were nose-to-nose, but afterward, the McLaren left the Ferrari in its rear-view mirror and easily won the race. The second time was simply a repeat of the first, with no exceptions.
Things changed a bit during the third race, when the Ferrari had an impeccable start, while the McLaren was visibly slower to launch. However, the Ferrari stood no chance, even with the starting line advantage. Now, in the final race, the McLaren won for a fourth time in a row, proving that horsepower isn't everything when it comes to drag racing.
Its competitor, the Ferrari F8 Tributo, comes rocking a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 850 horsepower (862 ps). It's also RWD with a seven-speed DCT transmission, and weighs 3,450 lbs (1,565 kg). One important modification it went through is the full exhaust system, which gave it a nice bump in performance. Because of that, no torque stats were provided, but know that the stock version produces 568 ft-lb (770 Nm) of torque.
While the F8 has almost 100 ponies more than the 765LT Spider, the latter is 320 lbs (145 kg) lighter than the former. At the same time, it's $106,000 more expensive as well. To decide which one is the better-performing machine, they went at it for a total of four races.
During the first showdown, both of them flew off the starting line with no issues whatsoever. For literally two seconds, they were nose-to-nose, but afterward, the McLaren left the Ferrari in its rear-view mirror and easily won the race. The second time was simply a repeat of the first, with no exceptions.
Things changed a bit during the third race, when the Ferrari had an impeccable start, while the McLaren was visibly slower to launch. However, the Ferrari stood no chance, even with the starting line advantage. Now, in the final race, the McLaren won for a fourth time in a row, proving that horsepower isn't everything when it comes to drag racing.