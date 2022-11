Slightly Tuned 2022 Lexus LX 600 Conquers the Quarter Mile in 12.83 Seconds

SUV

Pictured at the Bahrain International Circuit’s drag strip, the body-on-frame utility vehicle stretched its legs to a new quarter-mile record for the new-gen Lexus LX. Precisely 12.83 seconds were needed to cross the finish line at 171.19 kilometers per hour (106.37 miles per hour), which is pretty impressive for a curb weight of 2,570 kilograms (5,665 pounds).Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) took 4.6 seconds according to the Dragy GPS-based performance measuring device, and the eighth mile was over in 8.24 seconds at 85.33 miles per hour (137.32 kilometers per hour). Pretty impressive for a full-size luxobarge that was designed to ride as comfortably as possible, both on the road and off it.Codenamed J310, the fourth-generation LX is twinned with the J300 Land Cruiser. Both feature the so-called TNGA-F platform, which stands for Toyota New Generation Architecture - Frame. As opposed to its V8-engined predecessor, the 2022-and-newer LX comes exclusively with six-cylinder lumps. The 3.3-liter diesel, a.k.a. LX 500d, packs 304 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) at 1,600 to 2,600 revolutions per minute.The 3.4-liter gasser, which is the only engine available for the LX in the United States for the time being, cranks out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). A hybrid that could be marketed as the 750h is rumored for the near future with the hybridized V6 powertrain that Toyota calls i-FORCE MAX in the Tundra full-size pickup and SequoiaUpdated with a standard heated steering wheel for the 2023 model year , the LX 600 is currently available to order from $89,160 sans freight.