autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 

Slightly Tuned 2022 Lexus LX 600 Conquers the Quarter Mile in 12.83 Seconds

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
• By:
Owned by Bahrain-based Ebrahim Kanoo of EKanoo Racing, the Lexus LX 600 in the clip below is described as packing “very minor mods” by said owner. He didn’t go into the finest of details, but nevertheless, these mods definitely do their thing as far as quarter-mile times are concerned.
EKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile run 7 photos
EKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile runEKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile runEKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile runEKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile runEKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile runEKanoo Racing’s tuned Lexus LX 600 quarter-mile run
Pictured at the Bahrain International Circuit’s drag strip, the body-on-frame utility vehicle stretched its legs to a new quarter-mile record for the new-gen Lexus LX. Precisely 12.83 seconds were needed to cross the finish line at 171.19 kilometers per hour (106.37 miles per hour), which is pretty impressive for a curb weight of 2,570 kilograms (5,665 pounds).

Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) took 4.6 seconds according to the Dragy GPS-based performance measuring device, and the eighth mile was over in 8.24 seconds at 85.33 miles per hour (137.32 kilometers per hour). Pretty impressive for a full-size luxobarge that was designed to ride as comfortably as possible, both on the road and off it.

Codenamed J310, the fourth-generation LX is twinned with the J300 Land Cruiser. Both feature the so-called TNGA-F platform, which stands for Toyota New Generation Architecture - Frame. As opposed to its V8-engined predecessor, the 2022-and-newer LX comes exclusively with six-cylinder lumps. The 3.3-liter diesel, a.k.a. LX 500d, packs 304 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) at 1,600 to 2,600 revolutions per minute.

The 3.4-liter gasser, which is the only engine available for the LX in the United States for the time being, cranks out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). A hybrid that could be marketed as the 750h is rumored for the near future with the hybridized V6 powertrain that Toyota calls i-FORCE MAX in the Tundra full-size pickup and Sequoia SUV.

Updated with a standard heated steering wheel for the 2023 model year, the LX 600 is currently available to order from $89,160 sans freight.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Lexus LX 600 tuning 2022 Lexus LX 600 drag racing 2023 Lexus LX drag race lexus lx Race
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories